Sensex and Nifty in Green on December 23, 2024

As of 2:20 PM on 23 December 2024, the Indian stock market is trading in green. Both Sensex and Nifty are having a rise. Sensex gained 0.56% by rising 474 points to settle at 78,515 while the Nifty is trading higher by 0.67% gaining 156 point to trade at 23,744. In NSE, 1027 stocks are advancing whereas 1485 stocks declined.

Top gainers in the Indian Benchmark Index Sensex include ITC, IndusInd Bank, tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Titan company, SBI, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Axis bank, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Sun pharma, Tata Steel, larsen. Zomato, Mariuti Suzuki, HUL, Nestle, Asian paints, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS are the top losers in Sensex.

In the Indian Benchmark index Nifty, the top gainers on its list include names such as Trent, JSW steel, Hindalco, ONGC, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Grasim, Titan Company, SBI, Bharti Elec, Coal India. In contrast, the losers, on the other hand, had names like Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddys labs, HUL, HDFC life, Nestle, Tata Motors, Asian paints, Power Grid Corp, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Apollo Hospital.

The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 1.17% gain in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.44% dip.