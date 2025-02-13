Sensex and Nifty in Green on February 13, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on February 13, 2025. At 1:53 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,256 (0.11%), a 85-point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,071 (0.08%), a 18-point gain from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1403 stocks advanced, and 1147 declined. In the Nifty 50, 27 stocks advanced, and 22 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Sun Pharma (3.24%), Bajaj FinServ (2.99%), Tata Steel (2.72%), Bajaj Finance (2.29%). Top losers in Sensex include Infosys (0.72%), HDFC Bank (-0.48%), TCS (-0.40%), SBI (-0.38%).Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hit 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Sun Pharma (3.31%), Bajaj FinServ (3.15%), Tata Steel (2.78%), Bajaj Finance (2.23%). Top losers in Nifty include Adani Enterprise (-3.42%), Hero MotoCorp (-1.13%), Infosys (-0.67%), Wipro (-0.55%). Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hit 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.32% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.051% dip to the previous close.