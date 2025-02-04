Sensex and Nifty in Green on February 4, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the green on February 4, 2025. At 1:17 pm, Sensex is trading at 78,155 (1.26%), which is a 969-point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,644 (1.21%), a 283-point increase compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1696 stocks advanced and 796 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 36 stocks advanced, and 14 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Larsen (3.89%), Adani Ports (2.94%), Tata Motors (2.88%), and UltraTech Cement (2.48%). Top losers in Sensex include Zomato (-2.92%), Titan Company (-0.81%), Nestle (-0.74%), and Bajaj Finance (-0.52%). M&M and Bajaj Finance are the two stocks that hit a 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Shriram Finance (4.36%), Larsen (3.87%), Bharat Elec (3.25%), Adani Ports (3.05%). Top losers in Nifty include Trent (-7.15%), Britannia (-2.10%), Tata Cons Prod (-1.14%), and Hero Motocorp (-1.16%). M&M and Bajaj Finance are the two stocks that hit a 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.90% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.72% gain to the previous close.