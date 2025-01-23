Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 23, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in Green on January 23, 2025. At 1:05 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,657 (0.33%), which is a 252-point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,246 (0.40%), a 91-point increase compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1585 stocks advanced and 899 stocks declined.

In the Nifty 50, 36 stocks advanced, and 14 stocks declined. The construction, Retail, and aviation sectors are trading in green. Oil & Gas and bank sectors are trading flat.

Top gainers in Sensex include UltraTech Cement (2.77%), Tech Mahindra (2.33%), M&M (2.14%), and Sun Pharma (2.01%). Top losers in Sensex include Reliance (-0.92%), Axis Bank (-0.78%), Kotak Mahindra (-0.47%), and SBI (-0.34%). Axis Bank is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Wipro (3.09%), UltraTech Cements (2.88%), Shriram Finance (2.66%), Tech Mahindra (2.22%). Top losers in Nifty include BPCL (-2.07%), Reliance (-0,95%), Dr Reddy’s Labs (-0.75%), and Axis Bank (-0.66%). Wipro is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in Nifty today. Axis Bank is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.91% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.88% gain to the previous close.