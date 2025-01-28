Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 28, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the green on January 28, 2025. At 1:25 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,198 (1.10%), which is an 832-point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,036 (0.91%), a 207-point gain compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 963 stocks advanced and 1583 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 29 stocks advanced, and 21 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Axis Bank (4.62%), Bajaj Finance (4.25%), Tata Motors (3.45%), and Tata Steel (2.49%). Top losers in Sensex include Sun Pharma (-4.49%), Nestle (-1.29%), NTPC (-1.22%), and Nestle (-1.36%). Nestle and Tata Motors are the stocks that hit a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Axis Bank (4.43%). Bajaj Finance (4.37%), Shriram Finance (4.92%), and HDFC Bank (3.00%). Top losers in Nifty include Sun Pharma (-4.49%), NTPC (-1.60%), Bharat Elec (-1.65%), and Dr Reddy’s Labs (-1.70%). Nestle and Tata Motors are the stocks that hit a 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.22% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.57% dip to the previous close.