Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 30, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the green on January 30, 2025. At 1:26 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,727 (0.25%), which is a 194-point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,241 (0.31%), a 70-point increase compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1664 stocks advanced and 868 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 38 stocks advanced, and 12 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Power Grid Corp (2.55%), M&M (2.36%), Bajaj Finance (1.98%), and IndusInd Bank (1.74%). Top losers in Sensex include Tata Motors (-6.6%), Adani ports (-4.94%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.80%), and Zomato (-1.62%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in the Sensex, and Tata Motors is the only one that hit a 52-week low.

Top gainers in Nifty include ONGC (2.67%), Cipla (2.76%), Power Grid Corp (2.55%), and M&M (2.36%). Top losers in Nifty include Tata Motors (-6.73%), Adani Ports (-6.69%), Shriram Finance (-2.36%), and Bajaj Finserv (-1.62%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in the Nifty, and Tata Motors is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in the Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.087% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.28% gain to the previous close.