iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 30, 2025

30 Jan 2025 , 01:37 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the green on January 30, 2025. At 1:26 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,727 (0.25%), which is a 194-point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,241 (0.31%), a 70-point increase compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1664 stocks advanced and 868 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 38 stocks advanced, and 12 stocks declined. 

Top gainers in Sensex include Power Grid Corp (2.55%), M&M (2.36%), Bajaj Finance (1.98%), and IndusInd Bank (1.74%). Top losers in Sensex include Tata Motors (-6.6%), Adani ports (-4.94%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.80%), and Zomato (-1.62%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in the Sensex, and Tata Motors is the only one that hit a 52-week low.

Top gainers in Nifty include ONGC (2.67%), Cipla (2.76%), Power Grid Corp (2.55%), and M&M (2.36%). Top losers in Nifty include Tata Motors (-6.73%), Adani Ports (-6.69%), Shriram Finance (-2.36%), and Bajaj Finserv (-1.62%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in the Nifty, and Tata Motors is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in the Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.087% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.28% gain to the previous close.

Related Tags

  • market update
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • nifty
  • sensex
  • Top gainers
  • Top losers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.