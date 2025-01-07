Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 7, 2025

On January 7, 2025, the Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in Green. At 2:22 pm, Sensex is trading at 78,193, a 233 points gain or 0.29% surge from the previous close. Nifty is currently trading at 23,727, a 111-point gain or 0.43% surge from the previous close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1939 stocks advanced, 551 stocks decline. Top gainers in Sensex include Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, Reliance, Adani Ports, ICICI bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cements, Nestle, Tata Steel, Larsen, NTPC, Axis Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, HUL, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance. Top losers in Sensex include Zomato, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corp, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, and M&M.



In Nifty top gainers include Ongc, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Motos, IndudInd Bank, Hindalco, HDFC Life, Bharat Elec, Adani Enterprises, Tata Cons prod, Reliance, Titan Company, Britannia, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and Asian Paints. Top losers in Nifty include HCL Tech, TCS, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Power Grid Corp, BPCL, Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki, and Infosys. Apollo Hospital is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in Nifty.



In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.97% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.73% gain to the previous close.