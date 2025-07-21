Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 21, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on July, 21, 2025. At 2:13 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,004 which is trading at 0.30% surge than the previous close or up by 246 points. Nifty is trading at 25,031 which is a 0.25% surge or up by 63 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1267 shares advances today, whereas 1393 stocks were down. 27 stocks are in green, and 22 stocks are in red in Nifty 50, and 1 remains unchanged.

In the sectoral front, Nifty India Defence, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media are trading within 1% gain. Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Energy, Nifty Infra are trading below 1% dip. Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pvt Bank is trading above 1% gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include Eternal, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, M&M. Sensex top losers are Reliance, HCL Tech, TCS, HUL. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Eternal, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life. Top losers in Nifty include Reliance, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.41% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.088% from the last close.

