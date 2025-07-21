iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 21, 2025

21 Jul 2025 , 02:39 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on July, 21, 2025. At 2:13 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,004 which is trading at 0.30% surge than the previous close or up by 246 points. Nifty is trading at 25,031 which is a 0.25% surge or up by 63 points compared to its last close. 

In the National Stock Exchange, 1267 shares advances today, whereas 1393 stocks were down. 27 stocks are in green, and 22 stocks are in red in Nifty 50, and 1 remains unchanged.

In the sectoral front, Nifty India Defence, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media are trading within 1% gain. Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Energy, Nifty Infra are trading below 1% dip. Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pvt Bank is trading above 1% gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include Eternal, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, M&M. Sensex top losers are Reliance, HCL Tech, TCS, HUL. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Eternal, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life. Top losers in Nifty include Reliance, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.41% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.088% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Indian Benchmark Index
  • Indian benchmark indices
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Market News
  • Mid market commentary
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 21, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 21, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jul 2025|02:39 PM
India Cements Reports ₹132.9 Crore Q1 Loss; Plans Capex to Boost Efficiency

India Cements Reports ₹132.9 Crore Q1 Loss; Plans Capex to Boost Efficiency

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jul 2025|01:01 PM
NCLT Approves Adani Cementation Merger with Ambuja Cements

NCLT Approves Adani Cementation Merger with Ambuja Cements

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jul 2025|12:27 PM
JSW Steel posts 155% growth in Q1 net profit at ₹2,209 Crore

JSW Steel posts 155% growth in Q1 net profit at ₹2,209 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
HDFC Bank approves 1:1 bonus issue; ₹5 special dividend

HDFC Bank approves 1:1 bonus issue; ₹5 special dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jul 2025|12:17 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.