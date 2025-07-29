Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 29, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on July 29, 2025. At 1:58 PM, Sensex is quoting at 81,198, which is trading at a 0.38% gain from the previous close or up by 304 points. Nifty is trading at 24,781, which is a 0.41% gain or up by 100 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1,656 shares advanced today, whereas 960 stocks were down. 36 stocks are in green, and 14 stocks are in red in the Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Pharma are trading above 1% gain. Nifty Auto is trading with a 0.74% gain, Nifty Metal is trading with a 0.99% gain, Nifty Energy is trading with a 0.87% gain, whereas Nifty Infra is trading with a 0.94% gain.

Top gainers on Sensex are Larsen, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and Adani Ports. The Sensex top losers are Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Titan Company, and TCS. TCS hits a 52-week low on the Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Jio Financials, Larsen, Bharti Airtel, and Adani Ports. Top losers in Nifty include SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, and Titan Company. TCS hits a 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.65% while the BSE Smallcap Index is also up by 0.78% from the last close.

