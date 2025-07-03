iifl-logo
Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 3, 2025

3 Jul 2025 , 01:26 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on July, 3, 2025. At 1:19 PM, Sensex is quoting at 83,581 which is trading at 0.21% gain than the previous close or up by 171 points. Nifty is trading at 25,497 which is a 0.17% gain or up by 43 points compared to its last close. 

In the National Stock Exchange, 1402 shares advances today, whereas 1194 stocks were down. 25 stocks are in green, and 25 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, M&M, Eternal. Sensex top losers are Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Hero Motocorp, Apollo Hospital, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC. Top losers in Nifty include SBI Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance.  UltraTech Cement, Apollo Hospital hits 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.15% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.49%% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

