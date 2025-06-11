Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 11, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on June 11, 2025. At 1:11 pm, Sensex is quoting at 82722 which is trading at 0.41% gain than the previous close or up by 333 points. Nifty is trading at 25,212 which is a 0.43% gain or up by 106 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange,1776 shares advances today, whereas 782 stocks were down. 32 stocks are in green, and 18 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty IT, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Oil & Gas are trading above 1.00% sectoral gains. Nifty Auto, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, Nifty Realty, Nifty Energy, Nifty Infra, Nifty HealthCare are trading below 1% gain. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG are trading below 1% sectoral dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance. Sensex top losers are Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki. Top gainers in Nifty include HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys. Top losers in Nifty include Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, Adani EnterPris.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.17% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.38% from the last close.

