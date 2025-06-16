Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 16, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on June 16, 2025. At 1:09 pm, Sensex is quoting at 81,765 which is trading at 0.81% gain than the previous close or up by 658 points. Nifty is trading at 24,937 which is a 0.89% gain or up by 218 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1133 shares advances today, whereas 1449 stocks were down. 44 stocks are in green, and 6 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Nifty Auto, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media, Nifty Energy, Nifty Infra, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Healthcare, nifty Oil & Gas are trading below 1% sectoral gain. Nifty PSU Bank is trading with a minimal 0.02% sectoral dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Infosys. Sensex top losers are Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, SBI. Top gainers in Nifty include Tech Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement. Top losers in Nifty include Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma. Bharat Elec hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.56% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.19% from the last close.

