Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 24, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on June 24, 2025. At 1:35 pm, Sensex is quoting at 82,222 which is trading at 0.40% gain than the previous close or up by 326 points. Nifty is trading at 25,066 which is a 0.38% gain or up by 94.55 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1907 shares advances today, whereas 672 stocks were down. 39 stocks are in green, and 11 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Nifty India Defence Sector is trading with a 3.35% dip. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty Energy, Nifty Pvt Bank, Nifty Infra, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Consumption, Nifty Services, Nifty healthcare, Nifty India Mfg, are trading within 1% gain. Nifty Oil & gas, Nifty PSE, Nifty Media is trading below 1% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Adani Ports, UltraTech Cements, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra. Sensex top losers are NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Trent, Bharat Elec. Bharti Airtel, Bharat Elec hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Adani Ports, Jio Financials, Shriram Finance, Grasim. Top losers in Nifty include ONGC, NTPC, Power Grid Corp, IndusInd Bank. Bharat Elec, Bharti Airtel hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.54% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.72% from the last close.

