Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 25, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on June 25, 2025. At 2:21 pm, Sensex is quoting at 82,775 which is a 0.88% gain than the previous close or up by 720 points. Nifty is trading at 25,251 which is a 0.83% gain or up by 206 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1963 shares advances today, whereas 609 stocks were down. 40 stocks are in green, and 10 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Titan Company, Infosys, M&M, Bharti Airtel. Sensex top losers are Bharat Elec, Kotak Mahindra, Axis bank, Bajaj FinServ. Bharti Airtel hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Titan Company, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel. Top losers in Nifty include Bharat Elec, Kotak Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank. Bharti Airtel hits 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.51% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 1.40% from the last close.

