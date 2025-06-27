Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on June 27, 2025. At 2:07 pm, Sensex is quoting at 84,008 which is trading at 0.30% gain than the previous close or up by 252 points. Nifty is trading at 25,634 which is a 0.34% gain or up by 85 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1,582 shares advances today, whereas 1005 stocks were down. 26 stocks are in green, and 24 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp, Reliance, UltraTech Cement. Sensex top losers are Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Trent, Bajaj Finserv. Bharti Airtel hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Jio Financial Adani EnetrPris, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints. Top losers in Nifty include Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, eternal, Trent. Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, Grasim hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.48% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.63%% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com