Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 4, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on June 04, 2025. At 1:37 pm, Sensex is quoting at 80,971 which is a 0.29% gain than the previous close or up by 220 points. Nifty is trading at 24,606 which is a 0.26% gain or up by 64 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1472 shares advances today, whereas 1077 stocks were down. 32 stocks are in green, and 18 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty Energy, Nifty Infra, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Commodities, are trading below 1.00% gain. Nifty Realty is trading with a -0.93% sectoral dip.

Top gainers in the Indian Benchmark Index Sensex include Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank. Sensex top losers are Baja FinServ, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen.

Top gainers in the Indian Benchmark Index Nifty include Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd bank. Top losers in Nifty include Bajaj FinServ, Trent, Shriram Finance, Axis Bank.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.44% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.60% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com