iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 5, 2025

5 Jun 2025 , 02:42 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on June 05, 2025. At 2:11 pm, Sensex is quoting at 81,258 which is a 0.32% gain than the previous close or up by 280 points. Nifty is trading at 24,706 which is a 0.35% gain or up by 86 points compared to its last close.  In the National Stock Exchange,1632 shares advances today, whereas 942 stocks were down. 27 stocks are in green, and 23 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media are trading below 1.00% dip.  Nifty IT, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, Nifty Energy, Nifty Infra, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Oil & gas are trading below 1.00% gain. Nifty pharma and Nifty Realty is trading with over a 1.50% sectoral gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include Eternal, Power Grid Corp, ICICI Bank, Reliance. Sensex top losers are IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance. Top gainers in Nifty include Eternal, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Trent, Power Grid Corp. Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank, Tata Cons Prod, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank. Bharat Elec is the only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.32% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.64% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.