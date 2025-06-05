Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 5, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on June 05, 2025. At 2:11 pm, Sensex is quoting at 81,258 which is a 0.32% gain than the previous close or up by 280 points. Nifty is trading at 24,706 which is a 0.35% gain or up by 86 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange,1632 shares advances today, whereas 942 stocks were down. 27 stocks are in green, and 23 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media are trading below 1.00% dip. Nifty IT, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, Nifty Energy, Nifty Infra, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Oil & gas are trading below 1.00% gain. Nifty pharma and Nifty Realty is trading with over a 1.50% sectoral gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include Eternal, Power Grid Corp, ICICI Bank, Reliance. Sensex top losers are IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance. Top gainers in Nifty include Eternal, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Trent, Power Grid Corp. Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank, Tata Cons Prod, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank. Bharat Elec is the only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.32% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.64% from the last close.

