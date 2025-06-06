Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 6, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on June 06, 2025. At 2:02 pm, Sensex is quoting at 82,165 which is a 0.89% gain than the previous close or up by 723 points. Nifty is trading at 24,991 which is a 0.97% gain or up by 240 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange,1530 shares advances today, whereas 1024 stocks were down. 43 stocks are in green, and 7 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty metal, Nifty Pvt Bank, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Consumption, Nifty Services are trading above 1.50% sectoral gains. Nifty metal is trading with a 2% gain, whereas Nifty Realty is trading with a 4% gain. Nifty healthcare, Nifty Oil & gas, Nifty Infra, Nifty Energy, Nifty It is trading below 1% gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank. Sensex top losers are Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel. HSFC Bank hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Axis bank. Top losers in Nifty include HDFC Bank, Bharat Elec, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma. HDFC Bank and Bharat Elec hit 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.58% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.57% from the last close.

