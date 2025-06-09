Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 9, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on June 09, 2025. At 2:17 pm, Sensex is quoting at 82,395 which is a 0.25% gain than the previous close or up by 206 points. Nifty is trading at 25,089 which is a 0.36% gain or up by 89 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange,1914 shares advances today, whereas 713 stocks were down. 39 stocks are in green, and 10 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.
Among the sectoral indices, Nifty It, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, Nifty Energy, Nifty Pvt Bank, Nifty PSE are trading above 1.00% sectoral gains. Nifty Auto, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, Nifty Infra, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Consumption are trading below 1% gain. Nifty Realty trades with a 0.25% sectoral dip.
Top gainers in Sensex include Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank. Sensex top losers are Eternal, ICICI Bank, M&M, Titan Company. Bajaj Finance hits 52-week high in Sensex.
Top gainers in Nifty include Kotak Mahindra, Jio Financial, Bajaj Finance, Trent. Top losers in Nifty include Eternal, ICICI Bank, M&M, Titan Company. Bajaj Finance hit 52-week high in Nifty.
In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 1.03% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 1.11% from the last close.
