Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 17, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on March 17, 2025. At 2:10 pm, Sensex is trading at 74,161 (0.045%), a 340 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,505 (0.48%), a 108 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 1132 shares advances, and 1504 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 33 sectors are trading in green, and 17 stocks are trading in Red.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj FinServ (3.77%), Axis Bank (2.59%), M&M (2.10%), Bajaj Finance (1.85%).Top losers in Sensex include Asian Paints (-0.86%), Asian paints (-0.85%), Nestle (-0.74%), Reliance (-0.55%). Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex, and Titan Company is the stock that hits 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Bharat Elec (1.72%), SBI (0.99%), ONGC (0.79%), Tata Steel (0.79%). Top losers in Nifty include Shriram Finance (-2.89%), Tata Motors (-1.81%), Hindalco (-1.16%), Wipro (-1.58%). Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex. Hero MotoCorp, and Titian company are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.71% gai, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.15% gain to the previous close.