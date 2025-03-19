Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 19, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on March 19, 2025. At 1:27 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,083 (1.23%), a 913 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,782 (1.22%), a 273 point gain from the last close.
Top gainers in Sensex include Zomato, Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank. Top losers in Sensex include TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Sensex.
Top gainers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel. Top losers in Nifty include Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 2.13% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.91% gain to the previous close.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.