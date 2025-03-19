Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 19, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on March 19, 2025. At 1:27 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,083 (1.23%), a 913 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,782 (1.22%), a 273 point gain from the last close.

Top gainers in Sensex include Zomato, Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank. Top losers in Sensex include TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel. Top losers in Nifty include Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 2.13% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.91% gain to the previous close.