Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 20, 2025

20 Mar 2025 , 01:15 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on March 20, 2025. At 1:08 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,083 (0.84%), a 634 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,113 (0.89%), a 205 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 1732 shares advances, and 858 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 40 sectors are trading in green, and 9 stocks are trading in Red. In Nifty 50, 9 sectors are trading in Green, 8 sectors are trading unchanged, and 3 sectors are trading in red.

Top gainers in Sensex include Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, TCS. Top losers in Sensex include Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Larsen.  Top gainers in Nifty include Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors. Top losers in Nifty include Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Larsen.  In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.62% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.64% gain to the previous close.

