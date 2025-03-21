iifl-logo
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 21, 2025

21 Mar 2025 , 01:22 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on March 21, 2025. At 1:06 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,018 (0.88%), a 669 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,393 (0.87%), a 202 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 2043 shares advances, and 563 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 39 sectors are trading in green, and 11 stocks are trading in Red.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finance, Larsen, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra. Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj FinServ, Titan Company. Bajaj FinServ, Kotak Mahindra are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Larsen, NTPC. Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj FinServ, Hindalco. Bajaj Finance, Titan Company. Bajaj FinServ, Kotak Mahindra are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.01% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.61% gain to the previous close.

21 Mar 2025|01:22 PM
21 Mar 2025|01:02 PM
21 Mar 2025|12:31 PM
21 Mar 2025|12:02 PM
