Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 27, 2025

27 Mar 2025 , 01:29 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on March 27, 2025. At 1:18 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,615 (0.42%), a 327 points gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,589 (0.44%), a 101 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 1272 shares advances, and 1312 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 34 sectors are trading in green, and 16 stocks are trading in Red.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj FinServ, Larsen, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance. Top losers in Sensex include Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel.  Top gainers in Nifty include Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC life, Larsen. Top losers in Nifty include Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy’s labs. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.034% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.62% gain to the previous close.

