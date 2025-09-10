Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 10, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green in the mid-market on September 10, 2025. At 1:57 PM, Sensex is quoting at 81,388 which is trading at 0.35% gain than the previous close or up by 308 points. Nifty is trading at 24,966 which is a 0.39% gain or up by 97 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1,834 shares advances today, whereas 916 stocks were down. In Nifty 50, 34 stocks were up, and 16 stocks were down.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bharat Elec, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra. Sensex top losers are M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement. Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Bharat Elec, Wipro, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance. Top losers include M&M, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki. JSW Steel and Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.69% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.66% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com