Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 16, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green in the mid-market on September 16, 2025. At 2:08 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,166 which is trading at 0.47% gain than the previous close or up by 380 points. Nifty is trading at 25,181 which is a 0.45% gain or up by 110 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1,755 shares advances today, whereas 987 stocks were down. In Nifty 50, 38 stocks were up, and 11 stocks were down.

Top gainers in Sensex include Kotak Mahindra, Larsen, Axis Bank, Tata Steel. Sensex top losers are Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Infosys. Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Sensex. Top gainers in Nifty include Kotak Mahindra, Larsen, Axis Bank, Tata Steel. Top losers include Shriram Finance, Tata Cons prod, Asian Paints, HDFC Life. JSW Steel and Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.38% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.54% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com