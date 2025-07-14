Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 14, 2025. At 2:00 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,071 which is trading at 0.52% dip than the previous close or down by 428 points. Nifty is trading at 25,033 which is a 0.46% dip or down by 116 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1174 shares advances today, whereas 1481 stocks were down. 16 stocks are in green, and 34 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

In the sectoral front, Nifty India Defence, Nifty Infra, Nifty Oil & Gas are trading within a 1% dip. Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty Energy is trading below 1% gain. Nifty Media, Nifty Realty, Nifty Healthcare is trading above 1% gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include Eternal, Titan Company, Sun Pharma, M&M. Sensex top losers are Infosys, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, TCS. Top gainers in Nifty include Eternal, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Titan Company. Top losers in Nifty include Jio Financial, Infosys, Wipro, Asian Paints. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.36% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.27% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com