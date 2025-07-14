iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

14 Jul 2025 , 02:14 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 14, 2025. At 2:00 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,071 which is trading at 0.52% dip than the previous close or down by 428 points. Nifty is trading at 25,033 which is a 0.46% dip or down by 116 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1174 shares advances today, whereas 1481 stocks were down. 16 stocks are in green, and 34 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

In the sectoral front, Nifty India Defence, Nifty Infra, Nifty Oil & Gas are trading within a 1% dip. Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty Energy is trading below 1% gain. Nifty Media, Nifty Realty, Nifty Healthcare is trading above 1% gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include Eternal, Titan Company, Sun Pharma, M&M. Sensex top losers are Infosys, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, TCS. Top gainers in Nifty include Eternal, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Titan Company. Top losers in Nifty include Jio Financial, Infosys, Wipro, Asian Paints. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.36% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.27% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Benchmark Index
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.