Sensex and Nifty in Red on December 19, 2024

As of 1:00 PM on 19 Dec 2024, the Indian stock market is falling sharply. Both Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red. Sensex dropped 1.14% by shedding 912 points to settle at 79,296 while the Nifty is trading lower by 0.97% losing 229 points to trade at 23,969. In NSE, only 853 stocks are advancing whereas 1,621 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Sun Pharma, Power Grid Corp, and Bharti Airtel. Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, Reliance, NTPC, and Tata Steel are the top losers in Sensex. Asian Paints, Nestle, and IndusInd Bank are the stocks that hit 52-week lows in Sensex.

In Nifty, the top gainers on its list include names such as Dr Reddy’s Labs, BPCL, Cipla, Tata Cons prod, Hero Motocorp, Sun Pharma, Sun Pharma, Power Grid Corp, SBI Life Insurance, Trent, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospital. In contrast, the losers, on the other hand, had names like Asian paints, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim, Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, Adani Enterprises, Reliance, Nestle, Tech Mahindra. Asian Paints, Nestle, IndusInd bank are the stocks that hit a 52-week low in the Nifty. The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 0.35% dip in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.38% dip.