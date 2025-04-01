Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 1, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on April 1, 2025. At 1:35 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,033 (-1.78%), a 1,378 points dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,167 (-1.49%), a 349 point dip from the last close.In the National Stock exchange, 1722 shares advances, and 864 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 10 sectors are trading in green, and 40 stocks are trading in Red.

Top gainers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank. Top losers in Sensex include HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, Sun Pharma. Titan Company is the only stock stock that hits a 52-week low.

Top gainers in Nifty include Trent, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Jio Financials. Top losers in Nifty include HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, Sun Pharma. Titan Company is the only stock stock that hits a 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.09% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.0069% dip to the previous close.