Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 25, 2025

25 Apr 2025 , 02:08 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on April 25, 2025. At 1:59 pm, Sensex is trading at 79,559 (-0.30%), a 239 points dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 24,147 (-0.29%), a 99 point dip from the last close.  In the National Stock Exchange, 347 shares advances and 2210 stocks declines. In Nifty 50, 9 stocks are trading in green, and 40 stocks are trading in red.

In Sensex, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, IndusIns Bank are the top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Bajaj FinServ, Power Grid Corp. UltraTech Cement is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

In Nifty, SBI Life Insurance, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra are the top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, Adani Enterpris, Adani Ports. UltraTech Cement is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.54% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.93% dip to the previous close.

