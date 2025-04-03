iifl-logo
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 3, 2025

3 Apr 2025 , 01:39 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on April 3, 2025. At 1:32 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,334 (-0.37%), a 282 points dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,267 (0.28%), a 64.65 point dip from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 1759 shares advances, and 815 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 25 sectors are trading in green, and 25 stocks are trading in Red.

Top gainers in Sensex include Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma, NTPC, UltraTech Cement. Top losers in Sensex include TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra. TCS is the only stock stock that hits a 52-week low in Sensex

Top gainers in Nifty include Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Shriram Finance. Top losers in Nifty include Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra. TCS is the only stock stock that hits a 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.0067% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.43% gain to the previous close.

