Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 28, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red in the mid-market on August 28, 2025. At 1:54 PM, Sensex is quoting at 80,178 which is trading at 0.75% dip than the previous close or down by 608 points. Nifty is trading at 24,539 which is a 0.70% dip or down by 172 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 929 shares advances today, whereas 1,772 stocks were down. 16 stocks are in green, and 34 stocks are in red in Nifty 50. In the Sectoral front, Nifty India Defence is trading with a 1.18% dip, Nifty IT down 1.17%, Nifty Realty down 1.75%, Nifty Pharma down 0.81%, Nifty FMCG down 0.73%.

Top gainers in Sensex include Titan Company, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra. Sensex top losers are HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank. Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Hero Motocorp, SBI Life Insurance, Adani Enetrpris, Bajaj Finance. Top losers include Shriram Finance, HCL Tec, Infosys, TCS. Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.81%, the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.65% from the last close.

