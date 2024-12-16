iifl-logo-icon 1
Sensex and Nifty in Red on December 16, 2024

16 Dec 2024 , 02:24 PM

Today, December 16, 2024, at 1:44 PM, the Indian Benchmark index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red. Sensex trades 81,725 when writing, a 0.50% dip from the previous close or 411 points lower. Nifty is trading at 24,653, a 0.46% dip from the last close or 115 points lower. In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1399 stocks advanced, whereas 1123 stocks declined.

Top gainers in the Indian Benchmark Index Sensex include Kotak Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank. Top losers in Sensex include Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, TCS, NTPC, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Nestle, Infosys, and Tata Motors. Ultratech Cements and HCL Tech are the stocks that hit 52-week highs in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Dr Reddy’s labs, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corp, HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Cipla, Bharat Elec, SBI, Coal India. Top losers in Nifty include Titan Company, UltraTech Cements, NTPC, BPCL, Tata Cons prod, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, HUL, and Hero Motocorp. Ultratech Cements and HCL Tech are the stocks that hit 52-week highs in Nifty. The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 0.61% gain in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.51% gain.

