Sensex and Nifty in Red on December 18, 2024

As of 1:51 PM on 18 Dec 2024, the Indian stock market is falling sharply. Both Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red. Sensex dropped 0.71% by shedding 570 points to settle at 80,113 while the Nifty is trading lower by 0.67% losing 163 points to trade at 24,172. In NSE, only 706 stocks are advancing whereas 1,782 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Reliance, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, M&M, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and ITC. Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, JSW Steel, Adani ports, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, Larsen, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv are the top losers in Sensex. IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints are the two stocks that hit 52-week lows in Sensex.

In Nifty, top gainers of its list include names such as Dr Reddy’s labs, Trent, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, and Tata Cons. prod, Reliance, HCL Tech, M&M, and Tech Mahindra, whereas the losers, on the other hand, had names like Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, JSW Steel, Coal India, Shriram Finance, ICICI Bank, BPCL, Adani Ports, ONGC and Tata Steel. IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints are the two stocks that hit 52-week low in Nifty The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 0.63% dip in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.63% dip.