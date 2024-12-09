Sensex and Nifty in Red on December 9, 2024

Today, December 9, 2024, at 1:15 PM, the Indian Benchmark index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red. At the time of writing, Sensex is trading at 81,646 which is a 0.08% dip from the previous close or 60 points lower. At the time of writing on December 9, 2024 at 1:15 pm, Nifty is currently trading at 24,659. This is a 0.08% dip from the previous close or 19.40 points lower. In the National Stock Exchange, 1426 stocks advances, whereas 1090 stocks declines.



Top gainers in the Indian Benchmark index, Sensex include Larsen, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, JSW Steel, and Bajaj Finserv. Top losers in Sensex include HUL, Nestle, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, ITC, Axis Bank, HCL Tech. Larsen, HDFC Bank,Tech Mahindra are the three stocks that hit 52-week highs in Sensex.



Top gainers in the Indian Benchmark index, Nifty include Titan Company, Infosys, TCS, Dr Reddys Labs, Bharti Airtel, and Wipro. Top losers in Nifty include Larsen, SBI Life Insurance, Adani ports, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Tata Steel, Wipro, Bajaj Finance. Larsen, HDFC Bank, and Tech Mahindra are the three stocks that hit 52-week highs in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 0.31% gain, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.48% surge.