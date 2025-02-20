Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 20, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on February 20, 2025. At 1:39 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,702 (-0.31%), a 236 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,906 (-0.11%), a 26-point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1784 stocks advanced, and 774 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 28 stocks advanced, and 22 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include NTPC (3.29%), Adani Ports (3.15%), M&M (2.64%), Tata Motors (1.39%). Top losers in Sensex include HDFC Bank (-2.08%), Maruti Suzuki (-2.04%), Tech Mahindra (-1.37%), HCL Tech (-1.14%). ITC is the only stock that hits a 52-week low in Sensex

Top gainers in Nifty include Shriram Finance (3.66%), NTPC (3.21%), Adani Ports (2.96%), M&M (2.67%). Top losers in Nifty include Maruti Suzuki (-2.09%), HDFC Bank (-2.07%), Tata Cons Prod (-1.53%), Tech Mahindra (-1.36%). ITC is the only stock that hits a 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.86% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.07% gain to the previous close.