Sensex and Nifty In Red on February 21, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on February 21, 2025. At 1:20 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,270 (-0.61%), a 465 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,773 (-0.61%), a 136-point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1136 stocks advanced, and 1436 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 14 stocks advanced, and 36 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tata Steel (2.32%), Larsen (1.38%), HCL Tech (0.82%), NTPC (0.66%). Top losers in M&M (-5.88%), Tata Motors (-2.35%), Adani Ports (-2.16%), Sun Pharma (-2.02%).

Top gainers in Nifty include Hindalco (2.50%), Tata Steel (2.33%), Larsen (1.39%), Eicher Motors (1.22%). Top losers in Nifty include M&M (-5.95%), Tata Motors (-2.35%), Wipro (-2.35%), BPCL (-2.18%). In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.99% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.29% dip to the previous close.