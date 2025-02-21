Sensex and Nifty In Red on February 21, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on February 21, 2025. At 1:20 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,270 (-0.61%), a 465 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,773 (-0.61%), a 136-point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1136 stocks advanced, and 1436 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 14 stocks advanced, and 36 stocks declined.
Top gainers in Sensex include Tata Steel (2.32%), Larsen (1.38%), HCL Tech (0.82%), NTPC (0.66%). Top losers in M&M (-5.88%), Tata Motors (-2.35%), Adani Ports (-2.16%), Sun Pharma (-2.02%).
Top gainers in Nifty include Hindalco (2.50%), Tata Steel (2.33%), Larsen (1.39%), Eicher Motors (1.22%). Top losers in Nifty include M&M (-5.95%), Tata Motors (-2.35%), Wipro (-2.35%), BPCL (-2.18%). In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.99% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.29% dip to the previous close.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.