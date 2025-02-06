Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 6, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on February 6, 2025. At 1:07 pm, Sensex is trading at 77.895 (-0.48%), which is a 375-point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,587 (-0.46%), a 109-point increase compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1139 stocks advanced and 1370 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 15 stocks advanced, and 35 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Cipla (1.37%), Zomato (0.67%), IndusInd Bank (0.56%), and Tech Mahindra (0.32%). Top losers in Sensex include Titan Company (-2.01%), Bharti Airtel (-1.81%), NTPC (-1.75%), and ITC (-1.61%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Cipla (2.60%), HDFC Life (1.60%), Adani Ports (1.41%), Dr Reddy’s Labs (1.25%). Top losers in Nifty include ONGC (-2.31%), Shriram Finance (-2.04%), Tita Company (-2.01%), and Bharti Airtel (-1.71%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.78% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.11% dip to the previous close.