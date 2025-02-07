Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 7, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on February 7, 2025. At 1:30 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,905 (-0.20%), which is a 152-point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,573 (-0.13%), a 29-point increase slide to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 987 stocks advanced, and stocks 1524 declined. In the Nifty 50, 24 stocks advanced, and 25 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tata Steel (3.96%), Bharti Airtel (3.73%), NTPC (1.82%), and M&M (1.89%). Top losers in Sensex include ITC (-2.11%), SBI (-1.63%), TCS (-1.46%), and ICICI Bank (-1.29%).

Top gainers in Nifty include Tata Steel (4.04%), Trent (3.75%), Bharti Airtel (3.72%), and JSW Steel (3.16%). Top losers in Nifty include ONGC (-2.61%), ITC (-2.03%), Britannia (-1.66%), and SBI (-1.69%). In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.35% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.38% dip to the previous close.