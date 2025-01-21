Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 21, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red on January 21, 2025. At 1:13 pm, Sensex is currently trading at 76,656 (-0.54%) which is a 417 points dip than the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,247 (-0.42%), a 97-point slide compared to the previous close. In the National Stock Exchange, 737 stocks advanced and 1775 stocks declined.

In the Nifty 50, 20 stocks advance, and 30 stocks decline. Construction material (1.66%) and Agri sector (1.54%) are trading in green. Retailing (-4.76%) and Aviation (-2.01%) are trading in red.

Top gainers in Sensex include UltraTech Cement (2.00%), HCL tech (1.08%), Nestle (0.94%), and ITC (0.85%). Top losers in Sensex include Zomato (-9.38%), and Adani Ports (-2.43%). ICICI Bank (-2.15%). NTPC (-1.95%).

Top gainers in Nifty include Apollo Hospital (3.03%), UltraTech Cement (2.07%), BPCL (1.55%), and Tata Cons prod (1.58%). Top losers in Nifty include Trent (-4.76%), Adani Ports (-2.59%), ICICI Bank (-2.29%), and NTPC (-2.01%). Axis Bank (-1.00%) is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.44% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.48% slide to the previous close.