Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 8, 2024

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty is trading in Red on January 8, 2024. At 1:00 pm, Sensex is currently trading at 77,635 (-0.77%) which is a 563 points slide than the previous close. Nifty is currently trading at 23,530 (-0.75%) which is a 177 points dip than the previous close.

Top gainers in Sensex include Reliance, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, TCS, Asian Paints. Top losers in Nifty include Zomato, Titian Company, Adani ports, SBI, ICICI bank, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, UltraTech Cements, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Larsen, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra, Axis Bank, Nestle, HCL Tech.

Top gainers in Nifty include ONGC, Reliance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, BPCL, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, TCS, HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj FinServ. Top losers in include Trent, Shriram Finance, Apollo hospital, Adani Ports, SBI, Bharat Elec, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cements, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, M&M and Hero MotoCorp. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.92% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.64% dip to the previous close.