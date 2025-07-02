Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 2, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 2, 2025. At 2:05 PM, Sensex is quoting at 83,245 which is trading at 0.54% dip than the previous close or down by 448 points. Nifty is trading at 25,403 which is a 0.54% dip or down by 137 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 898 shares advances today, whereas 1709 stocks were down. 19 stocks are in green, and 30 stocks are in red in Nifty 50. Top gainers in Sensex include Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki. Sensex top losers are Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance, Larsen, Bharat Elec. UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints. Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank, Shriram Finance, Bajaj FinServ, Larsen. UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.34% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.33%% from the last close.

