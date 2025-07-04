Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 4, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 4, 2025. At 1:42 PM, Sensex is quoting at 83,142 which is trading at 0.12% dip than the previous close or down by 70 points. Nifty is trading at 25,375 which is a 0.12% dip or down by 29 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1195 shares advances today, whereas 1405 stocks were down. 21 stocks are in green, and 28 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the Sectoral front, Nifty India Defence is trading with a 0.22% gain, Nifty IT trading at 0.54% gain, Nifty Pharma up 0.64%, Nifty FMCG is trading with a 0.21% gain. Nifty auto is trading with a 0.40% dip, Nifty Metal with a 0.88% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finance, Infosys, HUL, Eternal. Sensex top losers are Trent, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, M&M. Top gainers in Nifty include Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Infosys, HUL. Top losers in Nifty include Trent, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.069% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.057%% from the last close.

