Sensex and Nifty in Red on June 3, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on June 03, 2025. At 1:46 pm, Sensex is quoting at 80,716 which is a -0.81% dip than the previous close or down by 657 points. Nifty is trading at 24,541 which is a -0.71% dip or down by 175 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1113 shares advances today, whereas 1465 stocks were down. 7 stocks are in green, and 43 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pharma Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media, Nifty Energy, Nifty Infra, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Commodities, are trading below 1.00% dip. Nifty Realty is trading with a 1.17% sectoral gain, whereas Nifty Metal is trading with a marginal 0.02% gain in the NSE.

Top gainers in Sensex include M&M. Sensex top losers are Adani Ports, Baja FinServ, Larsen, UltraTech Cement. Top gainers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, Grasim, Bajaj Auto, M&M. Top losers in Nifty include Adani Ports, Bajaj FinServ, Coal India, Adani Enterpris. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.32% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.0048% from the last close.

