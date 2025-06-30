Sensex and Nifty in Red on June 30, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on June 30, 2025. At 2:10 pm, Sensex is quoting at 83,560 which is trading at 0.58% dip than the previous close or down by 490 points. Nifty is trading at 25,500 which is a 0.54% dip or down by 138 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1,479 shares advances today, whereas 1174 stocks were down. 18 stocks are in green, and 32 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Trent, SBI, Bharat Elec, Eternal. Sensex top losers are Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra, UltraTech Cement. Top gainers in Nifty include Trent, IndusInd Bnak, SBI, Bharat Elec. Top losers in Nifty include Tata Cons Prod, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra. HDFC Life hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.55% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.61%% from the last close.

