Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on March 26, 2025. At 1:38 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,493 (-0.67%), a 524 points dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,544 (-0.53%), a 124 point dip from the last close.In the National Stock exchange, 676 shares advances, and 1928 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 17 sectors are trading in green, and 33 stocks are trading in Red.
Top gainers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank, M&M, Power grid Corp, Adani Ports. Top losers in Sensex include Axis Bank, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, NTPC. Top gainers in Nifty include Trent, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Power Grid Corp. Top losers in Nifty include Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Cipla. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.24% dip, BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.02% dip to the previous close.
