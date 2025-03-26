iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

26 Mar 2025 , 01:50 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on March 26, 2025. At 1:38 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,493 (-0.67%), a 524 points dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,544 (-0.53%), a 124 point dip from the last close.In the National Stock exchange, 676 shares advances, and 1928 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 17 sectors are trading in green, and 33 stocks are trading in Red.

Top gainers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank, M&M, Power grid Corp, Adani Ports. Top losers in Sensex include Axis Bank, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, NTPC.  Top gainers in Nifty include Trent, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Power Grid Corp. Top losers in Nifty include Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Cipla.  In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.24% dip, BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.02% dip to the previous close.

Related Tags

  • nifty
  • sensex
  • Share market news
  • stocks to watch
  • Top gainers
  • Top losers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:46 PM
Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:24 PM
ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:55 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:50 PM
DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:20 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.