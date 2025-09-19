iifl-logo

Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 19, 2025

19 Sep 2025 , 01:55 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red in the mid-market on September 19, 2025. At 1:47 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,652 which is trading at 0.43% dip than the previous close or down by 348 points. Nifty is trading at 25,335  which is a 0.35% dip or down by 89 points compared to its last close. 

In the National Stock Exchange, 1,358 shares advances today, whereas 1,373 stocks were down. In Nifty 50, 20 stocks were up, and 30 stocks were down.

Top gainers in Sensex include Kotak Mahindra, Larsen, Axis Bank, Tata Steel. Sensex top losers are Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Infosys.  Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Eternal hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Adani Eneterpris, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, Asian Paints. Top losers include HCL Tech, HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, Titan Company. JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, Eicher Motors hits 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.023% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.078% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

