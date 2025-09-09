Sensex and Nifty rise in midday trade; IT stocks lead gains

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green in the mid-market on September 9, 2025. At 1:52 PM, Sensex is quoting at 81,094 which is trading at 0.37% gain than the previous close or up by 300 points. Nifty is trading at 24,859 which is a 0.35% gain or up by 87 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1,379 shares advances today, whereas 1341 stocks were down. In Nifty 50, 28 stocks were up, and 21 stocks were down.

In the broader market, Nifty IT is leading the gain with a 2.57% gain, Followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG with a gain less than 1%. on the flip side, Nifty India Defence is trading with a 0.25% dip, Nifty realty down 0.30%. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.042% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.14% from the last close.

Top gainers in Sensex include Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, HCL Tech. Sensex top losers are Trent, Eternal, Titan Company, Axis Bank. Maruti Suzuki and M&M hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Infosys, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tech Mahindra. Top losers includeTrent, Eternal, Jio Financial, Titan Company. Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and M&M hits 52-week high in Nifty.

