Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 8, 2025

8 Jul 2025 , 01:30 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on July, 8, 2025. At 1:18 PM, Sensex is quoting at 83,522 which is trading at 0.10% gain than the previous close or up by 80 points. Nifty is trading at 25,475 which is a 0.06% gain or up by 14 points compared to its last close.  In the National Stock Exchange, 1034 shares advances today, whereas 1584 stocks were down. 25 stocks are in green, and 25 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT is trading with a 0.74% gain, Nifty Fin Services at 0.43% gain, Nifty Realty up 0.67%, Nifty Pvt Bank is trading with a 0.53% gain in the NSE. on the flipside, Nifty India Defence, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Consumption are trading below 1% sectoral dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Kotak Mahindra, Eternal, Asian Paints, Bharat Elec. Sensex top losers are Titan Company, Trent, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki.  Top gainers in Nifty include Kotak Mahindra, Grasim, Eternal, Asian Paints. Top losers in Nifty include Titian Company, Dr Reddy’s labs, Bajaj Auto, Trent. Apollo Hospital hits 52-week high in Nifty.  

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.15% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.37% from the last close.

India’s Textile Sector Gains After US Imposes 35% Tariff on Bangladesh

8 Jul 2025|01:44 PM
IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Linking Mumbai to Punjab’s Adampur

8 Jul 2025|01:32 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 8, 2025

8 Jul 2025|01:30 PM
Tata Motors’ JLR posts drop in Q1 wholesale & retail sales

8 Jul 2025|12:41 PM
ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you should know

8 Jul 2025|12:27 PM
