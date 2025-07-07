iifl-logo
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in the Mid-Market Session on July 7, 2025

7 Jul 2025 , 02:14 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on July, 7, 2025. At 2:00 PM, Sensex is quoting at 83,408 which is trading at 0.03% dip than the previous close or down by 24 points. Nifty is trading at 25,448 which is a 0.05% dip or down by 12 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1010 shares advances today, whereas 1634 stocks were down. 23 stocks are in green, and 27 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the Sectoral Front, Nifty FMCG is trading with a 1.50% gain, whereas Nifty Realty, Nifty Pvt Bank, Nifty Infra, Nifty Oil & gas are trading with a minimal gain. Nifty Media is trading with a 1.31% dip, Nifty India Defence sees 0.89% dip, Nifty Metal trading at a 0.72% dip, Nifty IT is trading with a 0.62% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include HUL, Reliance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv. Sensex top losers are Tech Mahindra, Bharat Elec, Eternal, Maruti Suzuki.  Top gainers in Nifty includes HUL, Tata Cons. prod, Nestle, Reliance. Top losers in Nifty include Bharat Elec, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, ONGC. Apollo Hospital hits 52-week high in Nifty.  

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.23% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.42%% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

